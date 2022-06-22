Escaped Campfire Likely Cause of Tuesday Fire Near Leavenworth

A fire that began near the Icicle Creek Campground southwest of Leavenworth is now out after crews from Chelan County Fire District 3 (CCFD3), the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Natural Resources quickly worked to contain the blaze Tuesday evening.

The fire was first reported as a 30 foot by 30 foot brush fire around 4:30pm.

CCFD3 Deputy Chief Dave Nalle said an escaped campfire was likely the cause for the half acre blaze.

"We're still in that seasonal drying trend." Nalle said, "We still need to apply all the fire safety rules that go along with having a campfire."

It took crews roughly two hours to fully surround the blaze.

Nalle added that had the brush fire happened a couple of months from now, when conditions are even more dry, it would have been much harder to contain.

The fire response was reportedly lighter than normal due to some area resources being used for fire suppression in other parts of the country.