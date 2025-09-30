How well do you know the Evergreen State? That's the state nickname, of course, but there are plenty of factoids, or things Washington state is known for, though some are not actually official but well recognized.

Here is a list of questions about Washington State.See how you do and check the answers below.

Can you name any of the following?

A-- State Bird

B-- State Flower

C-- State Animal

D-- State Fruit

E-- State Dinosaur

F-- State Insect

G-- State Vegetable

H-- State Motto

I-- State Tree

J-- State Fish

K-- State Song

L-- State Amphibian

M-- State Fossil

N-- State Dance

O-- State's Largest Mountain

P-- State Mineral, Rock or Gem

Q-- State Marine Animal

R-- State Drink

S-- State Sport

T-- Date of Washington Statehood

U-- First Arrival of Europeans in Washington

V-- What is Seattle named for?

Do we really NEED all of these designations? Probably not, but someone thought it important enough to seek the distinctions.

In compiling this, I saw all the answers, but I can't say I would have aced the quiz. But I'll score myself a 9 out of 22. Not very good, I'm afraid

See the answers below

Answers:

A-- American Goldfinch

B-- Coast Rhododendron

C-- Olympic Marmot, the only animal unique to Washington

D-- Apples

E-- Suciasaurus Rex

F-- Green Darner Dragonfly

G-- Walla Walla Sweet Onion

H-- Alki (The Chinook word for bye-bye)

I-- Western Hemlock

J-- Steelhead

K-- "Washington, My Home"

L-- Pacific Chorus Frog

M-- Columbian Mammoth

N-- Square Dance

O-- Mount Rainier at 14,417 feet

P-- Petrified Wood

Q-- Orca Whale

R-- Coffee (of course!)

S-- Pickleball (again, no brainer).The game was invented here.

T-- Nov. 11, 1889

U-- 1774 by Spanish Explorer Juan Jose Perez Hernandez

V-- Chief Seattle, leader of the Suquamish and Duwamish people.