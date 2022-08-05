Excessive Heat Watch for Monday and Tuesday

The heat wave forecasted for next week has gained an excessive heat watch label for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching up to 106 degrees.

Last week, there was an excessive heat warning for north central Washington that reached a high of 110 degrees.

Areas that would be affected include Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee area, Moses Lake area, and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

The National Weather Service also forecasts that northeast winds coming from Canada and northwest Montana will bring increased smoke.