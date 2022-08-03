Heatwave Proves Fatal for Elderly Population

Last week’s heatwave proved to be fatal after two people in Wenatchee passed away from possible heat exhaustion.

An 88-year-old woman passed away in the Central Washington hospital due to heat exhaustion. The woman was found collapsed on the ground near the assisted living facility she stayed at.

Her death was originally ruled as an accidental death until Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris examined further.

On July 30, police were called to the 300 block of Worthen Street for a welfare check, when they found a 56-year-old deceased man.

Surveillance footage confirmed that no foul play was involved.

Wenatchee Police Capt. Brian Chance states that family members believe the cause of death was heat-related.

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris at first thought the man died of heat exhaustion, however family members confirmed he had underlying health issues.

Harris will be conducting more tests to confirm the cause of death.

Both Harris and Capt. Chance wants to remind everyone to drink water and try to avoid being in the sun for long periods of time.

To learn more about future heat waves, visit this link.