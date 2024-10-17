It's not premature to celebrate Halloween - just ask the Chelan PUD. Coming up is the Fall Harvest Roundup, free to attend at Rocky Reach Park and Discovery Center.

The illustrious L-Bow the Clown is rumored to be making an appearance. There will also be interactive games, adorably old-fashioned hayrides and trick-or-treating for any pint-sized ghouls on the premises.

If you thought it was all fun and games, you thought right. But the Fall Harvest Roundup is poised to be phenomenally educational, too. Kids can learn about renewable hydropower, rodeo fundamentals (tossing a lasso) and the value of sportsmanship: "Things like competitive relays and potato sacks," says PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen.

The normally decorous Discovery Center will be a madhouse; we're talking "indoor scavenger hunts that span three floors of hands-on fun," Hansen says.

"And if you're feeling hungry, Mama D's Café will be offering affordable lunch fare - hot dogs, chili, nachos - in the upper shelter."

"You know what else families know?" Hansen asks rhetorically. "In recent days, we've been seeing these really large coho and chinook coming through the fish windows. If families want to stop by our full-length fish viewing windows, now is a great time to check out some of the big salmon coming through!"

The Fall Harvest Roundup is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.