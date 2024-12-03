A multifamily residence on Wenatchee's Pershing St. is fire-damaged.

"Just before 2 p.m. [on Tuesday], Wenatchee Valley Fire was dispatched to a structure fire in a fourplex," says Chief Brian Brett. "When crews arrived, they discovered that two units were on fire; it had started in one unit and extended to another."

"Crews were able to confine it to those two units. Reporting parties advised four families lived there. An aggressive search for occupants was commenced. Firefighters were able to retrieve an unconscious dog and a rabbit from the structure. They applied oxygen to the dog, who is now conscious and healthy. The rabbit is safe."

"There was no injury to firefighters or civilians, but there was smoke damage to the two units."

"Those units will require some restoration and repair, so in the interim, the four families [who lived there] will be displaced."

The blaze required significant manpower - all six WVFD stations, in fact. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.