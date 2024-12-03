Families Displaced, Dog Revived Following Fire in Wenatchee

Families Displaced, Dog Revived Following Fire in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department

A multifamily residence on Wenatchee's Pershing St. is fire-damaged.

"Just before 2 p.m. [on Tuesday], Wenatchee Valley Fire was dispatched to a structure fire in a fourplex," says Chief Brian Brett. "When crews arrived, they discovered that two units were on fire; it had started in one unit and extended to another."

"Crews were able to confine it to those two units. Reporting parties advised four families lived there. An aggressive search for occupants was commenced. Firefighters were able to retrieve an unconscious dog and a rabbit from the structure. They applied oxygen to the dog, who is now conscious and healthy. The rabbit is safe."

"There was no injury to firefighters or civilians, but there was smoke damage to the two units."

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

"Those units will require some restoration and repair, so in the interim, the four families [who lived there] will be displaced."

The blaze required significant manpower - all six WVFD stations, in fact. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Boise Fire Crews Respond to Scary House Fire

We're glad that nobody was injured

Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Filed Under: fourplex, Pershing St., structure fire, wenatchee, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ