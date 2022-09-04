Fatal Collision Leaves Two Dead East of Moses Lake

A fatal collision on I-90 left two drivers dead after a pickup truck was found driving in the wrong lane on Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., a Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on the eastbound lane around milepost 187, 11 miles east of Moses Lake.

A semi-truck carrying dry goods was also traveling eastbound, driving behind a Toyota 4Runner. The Toyota sedan started to slow down for the first pickup truck.

The semi truck turned onto the second lane to try and avoid hitting the sedan, resulting in colliding head-on with the pickup truck.

The pickup truck was found in the middle of I-90, while the semi truck rolled back into the first lane, striking the sedan, before veering into a ditch and igniting into flames.

The sedan rested on the eastbound shoulder, with the driver and the passenger surviving the crash.

The drivers in the semi truck and the pickup truck were found dead at the scene.