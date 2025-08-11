A Kennewick man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90, about 25 miles east of Ellensburg.

The Washington State Patrol says 62-year-old Donald Scott was driving eastbound just after midnight when he lost control of his SUV, struck a dirt embankment, rolled, and came to rest about 60 feet off the roadway.

Scott, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. No other vehicles were involved.