Kennewick Man Dies in Early Morning I-90 SUV Crash Near Ellensburg
A Kennewick man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90, about 25 miles east of Ellensburg.
Get our free mobile app
The Washington State Patrol says 62-year-old Donald Scott was driving eastbound just after midnight when he lost control of his SUV, struck a dirt embankment, rolled, and came to rest about 60 feet off the roadway.
Scott, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. No other vehicles were involved.
I-90's Best Pit Stops
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
I went to Black Hills State University in Spearfish and my family and I take at least one trip there every year. I have traversed the state probably a hundred times or more. If you are going to make a stop along the way, these are the places to make it.