The federal government's failure to pass a funding bill officially shut down portions of the government as of Oct. 1, and Washington State is already feeling the impact.

Chat GPT Chat GPT loading...

What Happens to SNAP During a Shutdown

According to the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or Basic Food, are still being distributed through the end of October. However, if Congress fails to restore federal funding before Oct. 31, thousands of Washington families could be impacted.

How Many Washington Families Could Lose Benefits

Get our free mobile app

As of September 2025, over 540,000 Washington households receive SNAP food benefits, which buy most groceries, including fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish, poultry, and breads and cereals.

Chat GPT Chat GPT loading...

Benefits can also be used for non-alcoholic beverages, seasonings, sweeteners, and seeds and plants producing food. It does not cover alcoholic beverages, tobacco, medicines, vitamins, or nonfood items like cleaning supplies or pet food.

What Benefits Remain Active for Now

Cash benefits will continue as scheduled in November, but the DSHS said if the government can't agree on a spending bill, then food support will stop. The agency urges families to prepare for potential service delays and to use existing benefits wisely. Food benefits already loaded onto EBT cards will remain active and roll over month-to-month unless unused for 274 days.

Chat GPT Chat GPT loading...

The agency added that, starting Nov. 4, hundreds of DSHS employees who support SNAP operations could be temporarily laid off. Tribal outstations and mobile office teams will also close beginning that same day until the federal government reopens.

How DSHS Is Responding to the Shutdown

For employees impacted by temporary layoffs, DSHS says impacted staff will be notified directly and will receive guidance on health benefits and next steps. The agency continues to monitor the situation and analyze potential future impacts.

As negotiations in Congress remain at a standstill, Washington families face growing uncertainty about their next round of food benefits. Unless lawmakers reach a budget deal soon, November could mark the first month without SNAP support for nearly a million Washington residents.