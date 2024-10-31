The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) will highlight rarely performed composers in the second concert of the 2024-25 season.

The concert Vox Femina on Saturday evening, Nov. 1st starts at 7pm in Numerica Performing Arts Center. The program is a celebration of the important work of female composers and artists.

Symphony Musical Director and Conductor Nik Caoilie came up with the theme after learning orchestras around the world are rarely performing the works of female composers. Just 7.7% of the more than 20,000 compositions programmed by 111 orchestras worldwide in 2023-24 were written by women, according to Caoilie.

Nik Caoilie Image: Central Washington University

The WVSO concert season "Hear Now" continues with two more performances in February and April, 2025

Concert III: "Water Works" is February 22, 2025

Concert IV: Wheel of Fortune is April 12th & 13th

The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra has two additional performance on the calendar. "Songs of Our Nation" a Veteran's Day Concert at 6pm in Saddlerock Presbyterian Church 1400 S. Miller Street in Wenatchee.

The concert will include performances by the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, the Columbia Chorale, the Wenatchee Valley Youth Orchestra, and the St. Josephs Catholic School Choir.

Admission is free but a free-will donation will benefit the Wenatchee Veteran's Hall.

Nutcracker performance Fabulous Fett Dance Studio Wenatchee Symphony Orchestra

WVSO will close out the year with Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, Dec. 12th - 15th at Numerica Performing Arts Center

This community production features the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, local performers from throughout the Valley, and the Fabulous Feet Academy of Ballet. The Nutcracker has become a holiday tradition and Caoilie says tickets are selling fast.

Tickets are available at WenatcheeSymphony.com or Numericapac.org