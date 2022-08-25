Fire Crews Monitoring Plain for Additional Wildfires

Fire crews are monitoring the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest for additional fires caused by this week’s thunderstorm activity.

On top of the roughly 2000-acre White River and Irving Peak fires, there were two fires that spawned from Tuesday evening’s thunderstorms.

There are currently six rappelers on the quarter-acre Cady Ridge fire, located five miles from the Irving Peak fire.

The second fire is the Meander fire, which is a couple miles south of the Cady Ridge fire and is currently being monitored for growth.

The Meander fire will continue to burn for the next few weeks, with no containment due to its steep terrain.

Team 7 public information officer Lilly Mayer said there is potential for new fires due to the excessive amount of thunderstorms this week.

Team 7 will have crews in the air monitoring the mountain for additional small fires ignited by lightning strikes.

The Cady Ridge Trail remains open, however crews advise recreationists to be wary of wildfire threats.