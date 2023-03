An Adams County home has heavy damage after a fire that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Crews from several local agencies were dispatched to the blaze in the 2300 block of South State Route 24 south of Othello and quickly knocked down the flames.

A juvenile male who was in the residence when the fire broke out was able to escape without injury.

Firefighters say the house was a total loss and is uninhabitable.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.