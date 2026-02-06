A man who fell through the ice at Fish Lake was rescued by a team already on scene for training.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and the Mercer Island Police Department dive team were conducting cold-water rescue exercises when they saw the man break through the ice into 35-degree water.

Rescuers crawled across the ice to spread their weight and pulled the man to safety.

Several rescuers also broke through the ice during the operation, but everyone made it safely off the lake.