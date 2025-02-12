Five NCW School Districts Win Levy Votes In Special Election
Five school district in Central Washington are celebrating the passage of levies in Tuesday's special election.
The Wenatchee School District's Educational Programs & Operations (EP&O) levy passed with nearly 61% of the vote, while voters in the Cascade and Manson School Districts said "yes" to both EP&O and capital levies.
In Grant County, two school districts saw the passage of their EP&O levies, including Ephrata and Moses Lake - where two attempts at passing a similar levy failed in succession last year.