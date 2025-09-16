How Many Times Has The Flag Been Lowered To Half-Staff In Washington This Year?

At one time or another, all of us have no doubt been making our way around the to's and fro's of Washington State and noticed the U.S. flag flapping at half-staff on the pole and thought to ourselves, "I wonder what they did that for?"

Sometimes we are fully aware of why Old Glory is only raised halfway up the flagpole, but other times we honestly have no idea and likely feel a bit out of touch as to why we don't know.

In Washington, the U.S. flag is lowered to half-staff several times annually on specific days, as well as to honor the remembrance of prominent figures who have recently passed away.

Here is a list of days when the flag is lowered to half-staff in Washington State each year:

National Firefighters Memorial Day (May)

Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15, unless that day is also Armed Forces Day)

Memorial Day (flag lowered from sunrise to noon)

Patriot Day (September 11)

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day (December 7)

According to the state's website, the flag is also lowered

"in the event of the death of a principal federal or state government official," as well as "in the event of the death of a state government employee, or a member of the public safety community, killed in the line of duty," and "in the event of the death of a member of the armed forces from Washington state while serving on active duty."

The U.S. flag is also lowered to half-staff whenever the president issues an order to do so, in which case the state's governor makes a corresponding directive.

Last week, Gov. Bob Ferguson extended the annual lowering of the flag to half-staff for Patriot Day to include a Presidential Proclamation honoring the memory of recently-assassinated conservative activist Charles Kirk and all victims of political violence, including Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were assassinated on June 14, as well as Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, who were seriously injured in an attempted assassination the same day.

Since beginning his term as governor on Jan. 15, Gov. Ferguson has already ordered the U.S. flag to be lowered to half-staff on numerous occasions. Here is a list of the seven times he has done so prior to last week: