Washington residents affected by recent flooding can apply for emergency cash assistance beginning Dec. 17 through Jan. 15 under a temporary Disaster Cash Assistance Program run by the Department of Social and Health Services.

Gov. Bob Ferguson amended his disaster proclamation to release $1 million in funding for households that are not eligible for other cash assistance programs. The aid is available to residents of Benton, Chelan, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, King, Kittitas, Lewis, Pacific, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, Yakima and Whatcom counties.

Who Is Eligible for Disaster Cash Assistance?

The Disaster Cash Assistance Program, known as DCAP, is available regardless of citizenship status and does not require a Social Security number. Benefit amounts depend on household size and need, ranging from up to $450 for a single person to $1,662 for households of 10 or more.

Once approved, benefits will be issued on an existing Electronic Benefit Transfer card, or a new card will be provided through a local Community Services Office or by mail.

How to Apply for Disaster Cash Assistance

Applicants must complete an application and an interview. People can apply online at WashingtonConnection.org and then call the DSHS Customer Service Contact Center at 877-501-2233 to complete the interview, or apply in person at a local Community Services Office. Offices and the call center are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents who lost food purchased with food benefits due to flooding or power outages may also request replacement benefits within 10 days of the loss.

DSHS says it is working with the governor’s office to provide additional assistance and plans to deploy mobile services when conditions allow.