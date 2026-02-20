Cascade Snow to Impact Travel in North Central Washington Next Week

Light snow will continue across the Cascade Range through the weekend, with travel impacts expected to increase early next week in north central Washington.

How Much Snow Will Cascade Passes See?

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say Cascade mountain passes, including key routes used by drivers in Chelan and Okanogan counties, could pick up between 2 and 8 inches of snow through Sunday. Other mountain areas are expected to see lighter totals of about 1 to 4 inches. Light snow will redevelop Saturday, with wetter weather arriving Sunday and continuing into next week.

Rain in the Basin, Snow in the Mountains

Lower elevations, including the Columbia Basin and valleys like Wenatchee and Omak, will see mainly rain as temperatures gradually warm. But snow will continue falling in the mountains, especially at higher elevations.

What Drivers Should Expect on Stevens and Sherman Pass

Travelers should be prepared for winter driving conditions at times, particularly over Blewett Pass, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass, where moderate to heavy snow is possible next week.

Cold Start Before Warmer System Arrives

Friday morning started off cold across north central Washington, with single-digit temperatures reported in some mountain areas and wind chills near zero in parts of the Okanogan Valley. Conditions will slowly warm over the weekend, but additional snow in the Cascades could make travel challenging at times next week.

Be Prepared For Winter Travel

With winter driving conditions possible over Cascade passes, officials recommend carrying basic emergency supplies. Drivers should pack tire chains, an ice scraper, jumper cables and a flashlight with extra batteries. A blanket, extra warm clothing, bottled water and nonperishable snacks are also advised in case of delays. Keeping a full tank of gas and a charged cellphone can help motorists stay safe if traffic slows or road conditions deteriorate.