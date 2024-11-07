Heavy-Hitting Mountain Snow to Return Sunday in Inland Northwest

Don't be deceived by a temporary lull in snow activity, warns the ever-prescient National Weather Service. Wintry weather returns with a vengeance on Sunday.

According to an NWS bulletin, "A series of storm systems...will bring valley rain and mountain snow. Travel impacts will be possible over the mountain passes, particularly Monday into Tuesday, and again on Wednesday lingering into Thursday. Snow may be heavy at times over the Cascades."

"We're looking at nice, dry fall weather through the weekend," adds forecaster Greg Koch. "But by Sunday night, we'll see the return of active weather - with several rounds of mountain snow Sunday night through at least Thursday."

"It's looking like relatively high snow levels. But we are anticipating periods of accumulating snow at Stevens Pass and, potentially, Snoqualmie Pass. And it's going to be a pretty big hitter for Washington Pass, up on SR 20, where a couple of feet of accumulation may occur by the middle-to-latter part of next week."

"This is the time of year to get your vehicles prepared for winter travel; make sure that you have the proper tires set up for traveling across the passes if you need to. Other than that, just monitor the forecast - be prepared and have your vehicle ready."

"At this point we know the drill. It's mid-November now and it's going to get snowy in the mountains!"

