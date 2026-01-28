A Kittitas County resident has died from influenza (flu).

The Kittitas County Public Health Department confirmed the fatal case of influenza A on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Health Department, Kasey Knutson, described the person who succumbed to the illness as "older."

Influenza A is an acute respiratory illness caused by the virus H1N1.

Those who are most at risk for severe symptoms or even fatal cases of influenza A are young children, the elderly, and people with underlying immune system issues or disorders.

Health officials say it's always best to stay home if you have the flu and not report to work. They also recommend frequent hand washing and getting vaccinated annually to help prevent contracting the virus.

The Health Department says influenza levels in Kittitas County are currently above average as the virus continues to spread at a more-rapid-than-usual pace within its communities.

This week's influenza-related fatality is the first since March, 2025 in Kittitas County.