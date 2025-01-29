The US Forest service is conducting debris pile burns on the Wenatchee River and Methow Valley Ranger Districts.

About 200 acres of pile burns are planned on Wednesday and Thursday about two miles northeast of Leavenworth between Stevens and Posey Canyons. Smoke will be likely be visible in both Cashmere and Leavenworth.

Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario says forest Service personnel will be on site at the burn piles and the smoke sightings do not need to be reported to 911.

Get our free mobile app

A pile burn was scheduled for Thursday on the Libby Creek Drainage seven miles northwest of Carlton but the burn has been delayed until next week for more faorable weather conditions.

Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario says pile burning is done during the fall and winter seasons to eliminate vegetation leftover from logging operations and fuel management activity during the summer.

Image provided by Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest Image provided by Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest loading...

The material is burned when conditions are wetter and less likely to help contribute to a fire spreading from the the burn piles and when the material to be burned has dried out an should burn hotter and produce less smoke.