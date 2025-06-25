Cashmere kicks off it's biggest annual event Saturday with the Founder's Day celebration. The highlight is a Grand Parade at 5pm in downtown Cashmere.

Saturday's event schedule includes a car show at 10am in downtown with around 200 vehicles on display. A family fun fair opens at 11am in Riverside Park and includes an educational program on salmon habitat and a chance to release a salmon fry into the Wenatchee River. Children will be provided a young salmon to name and then release into the river.

Vendors and food concessions will also stage in the park, while kids await the traditional Ping Pong Ball drop of hundreds of ping pong balls from a helicopter. Each ball is marked with a prize and a special ball is worth a Grand Prize.

An artisan fair is being set up on Side Street at Railroad Avenue from noon to 6pm

The Founder's Day Pickleball Tournament runs Friday and Saturday at the Cashmere School tennis courts.

The complete schedule is posted at CashmereChamber.org