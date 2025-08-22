Busy Summer & Fall Events Ahead for NCW Master Gardeners
As the calendar flips over to September, there are many events and programs coming up for north central Washington gardeners.
The free Saturday events are held on the 3rd Saturday of the month from May through September at the Consumer Education Garden on Western Ave. in Wenatchee and continue with "H2O & Grow: Kids Gardening Extravaganza" on Sep. 20th from 10am to noon. Kids can explore gardening and enjoy crafts, educational activities, and games.
In October, the free Saturday event will focus on spring preparations in the fall, Oct. 18th from 1pm to 3pm
Gardeners and homeowners can ask a master gardener about specific insect and plant issues every Monday from March into October. You can bring examples or pictures and talk with an expert
Here is a look at the busy Chelan Douglas Master Gardener programs coming up:
- Aug. 25th Free Plant & Insect Clinic Get a diagnosis of your gardening problem
- Sep. 5th Free Guided Walk through the Community Education Garden
- Sep. 8th Free Plant & Insect Clinic
- Sep. 15th Free Plant & Insect Clinic
- Sep. 20th Free Saturday Event "H2o & Grow"
- Sep. 22nd Free Plant & Insect Clinic
- Sep. 29th Free Plant & Insect Clinic
- Oct. 3rd Free Clinic on Winterizing Garden Tools for Spring Success
- Oct. 6th Free Plant & Insect Clinic
- Oct. 11th 2025 Autumn Bulb Sale Pickup ORDER NOW
- Oct. 18th Free Saturday Event: "Spring Prep Starts in Fall"
Happy Gardening!
7 Beautiful Springtime Benefits of Idaho Winter Gardening
Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela