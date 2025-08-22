As the calendar flips over to September, there are many events and programs coming up for north central Washington gardeners.

The free Saturday events are held on the 3rd Saturday of the month from May through September at the Consumer Education Garden on Western Ave. in Wenatchee and continue with "H2O & Grow: Kids Gardening Extravaganza" on Sep. 20th from 10am to noon. Kids can explore gardening and enjoy crafts, educational activities, and games.

In October, the free Saturday event will focus on spring preparations in the fall, Oct. 18th from 1pm to 3pm

Gardeners and homeowners can ask a master gardener about specific insect and plant issues every Monday from March into October. You can bring examples or pictures and talk with an expert

Get our free mobile app

Here is a look at the busy Chelan Douglas Master Gardener programs coming up:

Happy Gardening!