Gerrard Road Fire Reignites, Triggers Evacuations and Highway Closures
The Gerrard Road Fire reignited Monday after crews had largely contained the blaze Sunday night, triggering a Level 3 Evacuation for a nearby campground and closure of U.S. Highway 2 and State Route 17.
Fire Reignites After Overnight Containment
READ MORE: 500-Acre Wildfire Closes U.S. 2 and SR-17
The fire sparked at around 6 p.m. Sunday near Coulee City and quickly prompted several miles of U.S. 2 to shut down west of its junction with State Route 17. It took crews about two hours to contain the blaze, and the highway reopened by around 9 p.m.
Level 3 Evacuation Issued for Sun Lakes Campground
At around 10:30 a.m. Monday, crews were requested back to the fire, and authorities issued a Level 3 Evacuation Notice for the Sun Lakes camping area just after 11:20 a.m.
Both SR-17 and U.S. 2 remain closed.
Fire Grows to Approximately 500 Acres
The fire is approximately 1,500 acres. No structures have been damaged or destroyed, and there have been no injuries reported.
The cause of the blaze has not been released.
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