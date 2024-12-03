GivingTuesday happens every year as a charitable answer to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday retail shopping blitzes. Giving Tuesday is an annual celebration of generosity and falls on December 3rd this year.

The concept started in 2012 as a simple idea: a day to encourage people to do good.

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington is in the middle of the GIVE NCW campaign.

Give NCW is a yearly online fundraising campaign between Thanksgiving Day and December 31st that supports nonprofits in North Central Washington.

A donation of as little as $10 can be split among 85 non-profits in North Central Washington or designated by the donor to an individual agency.

Jennifer Dolge, GIVE NCW's Director of Marketing and Communications says a $10 donation or more from many donors can be sizable. Last year's campaign raised over $686,000 in donations. Dolge points out the Community Foundation covers all credit card fees and 100% of the donation goes to nonprofits.

And giving is not just about Tuesday.

Dolge says the GIVE NCW campaign designates one day a week for encouraging charitable giving.

Funday Monday



Every $10 donation or more made to the GIVE NCW cmapiagn on a Monday earns an entry into a drawing to win $1,000 the winning donor can direct to the participating nonprofit(s) of their choice.

There are still 4 more Funday Monday's on the calendar during this year's GIVE NCW campaign.

If your're interested in donation to GIVE NCW 2024, today is Giving Tuesday so here is a link to the donation page and instructions on how to support any or all of the 85 non-profit beneficiaries of this year's campaign.