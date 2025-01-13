Glinda is looking for her furever home. She is a gentle girl and will steal your heart.

Glinda walks very well on a leash so you will enjoy taking her on long walks and adventures. Whether she’s strolling through the park or curling up to cuddle next to you, Glinda is always ready to show her love and loyalty to her people.

Meet Glinda!

Breed: Mixed Breed

Age: 1 Year Old

Sex: Female

Animal ID: WVHS-A-28659

If you would like to meet Glinda and see if you make a connection, call the WVHS and arrange a meeting.

The shelter is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM. and closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

The WVHS shelter is loacated at; 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee, WA 98801 (509) 662-9577

Here is a gallery of all dogs currently available for adoption

