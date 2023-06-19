GoFundMe Page Established for Injured Gorge Shooting Victim

A GoFundMe page has been established to raise financial assistance for one of the victims in Saturday's shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater in George.

According to information provided at the page, it was organized on behalf of Andrew "August" Cuadra, who was shot in the shoulder and injured during the incident at a campground adjacent to the venue during the Beyond Wonderland concert.

Cuadra's GoFundMe page also details that he was flown away from the event by helicopter and transferred to several different hospitals before eventually having surgery.

The page adds Cuadra has been told by doctors to expect a long road of physical therapy in order to achieve a full recovery.

The online campaign is seeking to raise at least $20,000 for Cuadra's medical expenses and was established by a site user from Springfield, Oregon.