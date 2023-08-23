Grant County Crash Injures Two

Two people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County Wednesday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the collision occurred on Adams Road Northwest when 23-year-old Michael Hagadorn of Ephrata attempted a U-turn in his SUV and drove into the path of an oncoming sedan.

Hagadorn suffered serious injuries and was transported to Quincy Valley Medical center in an ambulance before being flown to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus.

The driver of the sedan, 41-year-old Gerardo Santiago Francisco of Quincy, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Deputies say Hagadorn will be issued a citation for making an illegal U-turn.