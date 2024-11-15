Grant County Sheriff&#8217;s Deputies Join Statewide Target Zero Emphasis Patrols

Two car crash in November 2023 near George, WA GCSO Facebook

The Grant County Sheriff's Department is conducting emphasis patrols until January 1st, 2025

The Sheriff's office shared the sobering statiistics showing there were 23 traffic fatalities recorded in Grant County last year with most of the incidents involving driver impairment, excessive speed or distracted driving.

In about half the fatal incidents, the causing driver was killed but 6 passengers also died and 4 motorcyclists were killed, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

Two pedestrians were also the victims in pedestrian vehicle collisions.

The Target Zero emphasis patrols in Grant County and around the state will be targeting impaired, speeding, and distracted drivers with the ultimate goal of zero traffic deaths.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission Target Zero plan has been updated from the original initiative in 2019  The goal is ambitious; achieving  zero traffic deaths and serious injuries on Washington roadways by 2030  Updated strategies will be posted to the TargetZero website

