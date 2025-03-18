Grant County Sheriff's Office has a new Chief Deputy of Field Operations.

Sheriff Joe Kriete announced the appointment of Ricardo Char, who has 23 years of experience serving in various roles, including patrol, SWAT, K9 handling, and more.

"Ric has served as a lieutenant in the Field Operations Division and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and expertise. I am confident that he will continue to serve our community and team with the same commitment in this new role," Sheriff Kriete said.

Char holds a bachelor's degree in elementary special education. He has instructed emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, field training officers, patrol procedures, active attack events, and the reserve academy.

Char credits a family full of military service has his role models. He fills the vacancy left by Chief Deputy Beau Lamens, who transitions to a new role as Chief Deputy of Investigations, which filled the vacancy of Gary Mansford, who is now the undersheriff.