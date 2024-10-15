Coming soon to Grant County: back-to-back events during which hazardous waste items will be collected.

The first event is slated for Friday, Oct. 25 from noon to 3 p.m. All county households are invited to the Mattawa branch of the Grant County Road District Shop, located at 24378 Broadway Ave.

An identical event is scheduled for the following day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This one takes place at the Moses Lake branch of the Grant County Road District Shop (12171 Wheeler Rd).

Both are free to attend for laypeople. Please don't come on behalf of a business, contractor or government agency; the county will not accept waste from these entities.

Automotive fluids composed of pure oil should be labeled as such. Ditto for fluids mixed with solvents or antifreeze.

All waste should be brought in original, non-leaking containers.

Click here for lists of commonly accepted - and commonly refused - hazardous waste items.

Click here to read about the criticality of proper hazardous waste disposal.