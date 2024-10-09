Hawkins Garners New Endorsements in Chelan County Commission Race

Brad Hawkins' Chelan County Commision campain has picked up endorsements from former Commissioners Doug England and Bob Bugert.

England, a Republican and Bugert an independent served a combined 16 years on the Board of Commissioners for Chelan County.

“As a retired County Commissioner, I understand the complexities and challenges of the job. Brad’s background, experience, skills, and relationships, along with his collaborative approach to his work, will be big assets to Chelan County.”

-- Bob Bugert

“For Chelan County to succeed we must learn to work together to achieve our common goals. Brad Hawkins has proven that he will work for all of Chelan County, not just special interest groups. Elect Brad as Chelan County Commissioner, District 3.”

- Doug England

Get our free mobile app

The Hawkins campaign also announced it has the support of the Wenatchee Valley Firefighters Union.

“Throughout his tenure in office, our workforce engaged in multiple conversations with Senator Hawkins to address concerns vital to the fire service and our community. We recognized Senator Hawkins as an individual who listened to our challenges and embraced a cooperative spirit. We are confident that Brad, as commissioner, will offer Chelan County the leadership and collaborative approach required to meet both present and future demands. Wenatchee Valley Firefighters endorse Brad Hawkins for the position of Chelan County Commissioner.”

-- Wenatchee Valley Firefighters Union

Hawkins and businessman Flint Hartwig are running for the District 3 seat currently held by County Commissioner Tiffany Gering

Hawkins won the August 6th primary with 59 percent of the vote in District 3. The General election race with Hartwig will be county wide on November 5th.

Hawkins decided to forego re-election to the State Senate and run for Chelan County Commissioner when legislative boundary maps were redrawn earlier this year.