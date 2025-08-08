In its first year, 161 youth and concerned individuals from 20 Washington counties contacted HearMeWA — the state’s only 24/7 youth-specific crisis and support hotline.

What Is HearMeWA?

The free, trauma-informed service is available to via text and phone in multiple languages and meets ADA accessibility standards. Nearly half of all contacts were about bullying, depression, anxiety, abuse, or suicidal thoughts — echoing trends in the 2023 Healthy Youth Survey.

Despite widespread funding cuts to youth services, HearMeWA has quickly become a vital tool. Many Washington schools now use it as their sole anonymous reporting system, offering young people a safe and discreet way to seek help and connect to resources.

Youth play a key role in shaping the program through the Youth Advisory Group — 25 diverse members aged 13–24 from 17 counties. The group advises on outreach, branding, data, and more.

For more information, go to hearmewa.org or call 888-537-1634