Serve Wenatchee, Weinstein Beverage and Townsquare Media are partnering on the Holidays From Hunger food drive.

Serve Wenatchee's Executive Director Mike Malmin says the one day benefit at Grocery Outlet in Wenatchee will help an increasing number of residents struggling financially to feed their families.

"At Serve Wenatchee, we are addressing food insecurity in the valley and finding ways of meeting needs for people that are just on the margins, struggling to stay in their homes, getting some groceries during an important time of year to them."

Malmin says Serve Wenatchee and other groups providing an important safety net in the community are seeing increased need for services Serve Wenatchee has distributed about 121,000 pounds of food to those at 80% or less than the area's median income this year. Through November of 2022, that figure was approximately 75,000 pounds of food. An increase of over 60% Serve Wenatchee has assisted almost 500 new clients this year and a total of about 13,000 people, which compares to about 7,000 two years ago, according to Malmin

The food drive is Saturday, December 14 from 10am to 2pm at Grocery Outlet, 1616 North Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee. The public is encouraged to donate canned food items and non-perishibles

Raffle prizes include a blackstone grill. There will be drawings for free prizes, Wenatchee WIld tickets and an appearance by Santa and Walt, the Wenatchee WIld mascot.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ and Townsquare Media radio stations The Quake 102.1, KISSIN' 97.7 and KW3 will be broadcasting live.

Coastal Farm & Ranch is also supporting Serve Wenatchee by matching the first $1,000 in donations at ServeWenatchee's website portal or by rounding up your purchase total at the register in Coastal Farm & Ranch's East Wenatchee store.