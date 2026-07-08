Three people were injured in a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash on I-90 involving a deer.

Washington State Patrol said it happened at 10:24 p.m. on Eastbound I-90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville when the driver of a sedan, 36-year-old Maksymilian Sobon of Coeur d'Alene, struck a deer in the left lane. That's when the driver of an SUV, 44-year-old Julie Drozdov of Liberty Lake, struck the sedan.

Troopers say a third vehicle struck Drozdov's vehicle and continued on.

Police say Sobon suffered minor injuries, while Drozdov and her juvenile passenger were transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center for more serious injuries.

Investigators say intoxicants were not involved in the crash, and the cause remains under investigation. Troopers did not provide a description of the third vehicle.