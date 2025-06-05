The Forest Service has closed the Icicle Creek area as part of the search for Travis Decker, who is wanted in connection to the death of his three daughters.

The closure starts at near the Snow Lakes Trailhead, about five miles outside Leavenworth. Trail closures include the access to Snow Lakes, Eightmile Lake, Colchuck Lake, Stuart Lake, Fourth of July Creek and the Icicle Gorge. Campground closures include Eightmile, Bridge Creek, Chatter Creek and the Rock Island campground where the bodies of Decker's three slain children were found on Monday.

Closure map from CCSO/USFS Closure map from CCSO/USFS loading...

Decker is charged with three counts of First Degree Murder and Kidnapping. Decker is considered dangerous and the focus of a multi-agency search