The U.S. Forest Service is re-opening Icicle Creek recreation area after authorities determined no substantial threat in the area in their search for Travis Decker.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Dan Ozment says hundreds of law enforcement officers are searching dozens of structures and forests in the region for Decker, who is accused of murdering his three daughters last week.

Get our free mobile app

Over the weekend, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson authorized the National Guard to assist in the search for Decker.

Authorities have turned up multiple leads based off search warrants executed. They’re asking the public to review their doorbell camera and security camera footage. Police say if you are in the woods and you believe you come across something that could be beneficial to the search to not hesitate to contact authorities.

The Icicle Creek Road recreation area of the Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest re-opened Sunday. Permits are back in effect for the Enchantments starting today.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 509-667-6845.