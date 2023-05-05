Identity of Deceased Rafter from Cashmere Released

The man who died during a rafting incident on the Wenatchee River near Dryden Thursday has been identified to be 46-year-old Robert M. “Mike” Spurrell from Cashmere.

First responders were called out to a water rescue call of seven people who were separated from a raft near a location called Shark's Tooth.

Witnesses say that after the raft overturned, Spurell began to struggle, but never went under water since he was wearing a flotation device. He was later brought to shore where he received CPR.

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says his cause of death was the result of several underlying health issues which were exacerbated by the raft situation.

"Due to health privacy concerns, I am unable to elaborate on that," Harris wrote.

His death was ruled an accident.