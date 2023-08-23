In-N-Out Burger, the California-based chain already operates 4 restaurants in Oregon and has two new Northwest locations under development and opening soon.

So Double-Double fans, is an In-N-Out coming to your region?

The answer is yes if you live in the Treasure Valley area of Idaho, namely Boise and Meridian. The locations will be In-N-Out's first foray into the Gem state.

In-N-Out Burger lovers in Washington are still left to wait for any announcement the Irvine, California headquartered company will open in the Evergreen State.

Bloggers seem to hint at some interest by company scouts in the Vancouver and Camas, WA. area but there are no solid plans to report.

Boise's In-N-Out will be located on the site of a former Pier 1 Imports at the Boise Towne Square Mall. Construction is expected to wrap up in September 2023

The other Treasure Valley location for In-N-Out Burger is in Meridian, which is Idaho's second largest city. Opening dates are not clear.

The Idaho Statesman newspaper reported In-N-Out Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said it was “too early to identify precise opening dates,” although

In-N-Out was started in 1948, by Harry and Esther Snyder and the company claims to be California’s first drive-thru hamburger stand, according to its website. The company remains family owned and operates in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

Restaurant Business, a trade publication reports there are expansion plans for Tennessee by 2026.