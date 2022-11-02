Intense Winds for the Cascades and Chilling Temperatures Next Week

Expect increased winds, cooler temperatures, and snow going into this weekend and into the following week.

In the Cascade mountains, winds will start picking up and become more intense on Friday night going into Saturday, with west winds ranging between 15 to 30 mph with gusts reaching 50 mph.

That wind storm will be accompanied by heavy snow and above average precipitation.

Lower into the Wenatchee Valley, Saturday and Sunday will have occasional bouts of precipitation along with temperatures hovering around the 30’s.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Laurie Nesbit said that starting Sunday morning, temperatures will drop, with highs reaching the 30’s come Tuesday and Wednesday.