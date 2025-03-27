Prescribed Burning Begins On Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

Spring is here, and that means prescribed burning operations are now underway in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Residents in the Wenatchee Valley and surrounding vicinity might have seen smoke from a prescribed burn that happened about five miles southwest of Wenatchee on Wednesday.

Forest spokesperson, Robin DeMario says the burn was part of several prescribed fires which are planned for the region during the springtime.

"We plan to use controlled fire on around 16,000 acres in the national forest this spring if conditions and weather allow. We use low burning, low intensity prescribed fire to remove or reduce the quantity of burnable fuels in the forest, it also helps to improve forest health, better protect nearby communities, and helps lower the risk of future high-intensity wildfires."

DeMario adds that there are several control measures which are considered and utilized whenever prescribed burning takes place.

"When we do prescribed burning we take into consideration correct temperatures, wind, fuel moisture, and ventilation for smoke. When these criteria are met, firefighters implement, monitor, and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals including air quality."

All prescribed burning in the National Forest is weather dependent and fire specialists will always halt burning if project objectives are not being met or if weather conditions become unfavorable.

Residents and visitors can find out more information about burning operations for the season at the Forest Service's website and social media pages, or by calling the prescribed fire phone information line at 509-996-4040 for the latest updates.