A national drugstore retailer has announce it will close every store in the chain and it's subsidiary that has been a Northwest staple.

Rite Aid emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2024 and shuttered locations around the country including the Bartell Drugs locations in Seattle. 7 months later, Rite Aid has announced its second bankruptcy and that it is seeking a buyer.

Rite Aid purchased Bartell for $95 million, according to the Seattle Times. Former chairman George Bartell said the chain was sold to Rite Aid because of the difficult retail climate for regional operators.

In a statement on Monday, it was revealed the 100 remaining Rite Aid locations and the 30 Bartell Drugs still operating will be sold or closed.

Locations will remain open through a sale. There is reportedly some interest by other retailers in the company, according to statements by CEO Matt Schroeder.

“As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible.” --Matt Schroeder

Rite Aid has 95 stores in Washington including Ephrata, Moses Lake, and Omak in Central Washington. The Wenatchee location was shuttered in 2020. There are 39 Bartell Drug stores still open, all in Western Washington.