Suspicious Closures: 23 Subway Locations in Washington and Oregon Under Investigation

I like Subway more than the average person, so much so, I order online and use promo codes. I was surprised to learn that 200 or more employees were blindsided by the closings of 23 Subway restaurants in Oregon and Washington.

No warning, no nothing. The employees were NOT given their final paychecks.

According to a report from KPTV, the former owner of the restaurants ranging from Bend to Vancouver, Ann Bell says her bank account was hacked and that she lost all her money in the account. Because the loss was fraud, it wasn't covered by the FDIC. Bell claims she's not able to pay the restaurant's food supplier, U.S. Foods, and in response, they stopped delivering to her restaurants. Subway terminated Bell's ownership and closed the stores on August 9th. Bell said she's working with the Bureau of Labor and Industries in both states to get the employees their final paychecks.

The good news, is that Subway is working to get the locations re-opened soon.

A statement from the sub chain indicates they're hoping experienced operators within their system will be able to take over ownership. The hope is to get the sub shops open sooner than later. Wow! And my issue was whether or not to tip my sandwich artist!

Subway has great promos and coupons. I always take advantage of the buy one footlong sub get another one deal. You can't beat it. Hubby and I love Subway and are grateful our Subway restaurants remain open in Tri-Cities. Read more on reddit about this situation here.

