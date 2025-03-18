Beware: Human-Coyote Incidents on the Rise in Washington Neighborhoods

Coyote Bites Hand of Child in King County Neighborhood

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is increasing patrols in Bellevue after several reports of coyote attacks in the area.

On Tuesday, March 11th, WDFW Officers received a report of a coyote biting a child on the hand. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries and released later that evening. Officers arrived at the scene and encountered two coyotes. One ran off while the other was lethally removed. The deceased coyote was sent to the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab for evaluation.

Earlier on the Same Day, at About 9:45 am, There Was Another Coyote Incident

A coyote approached a group of children at a bus stop. The animal attempted to bite the children while tearing their clothes, and tried to take a backpack. Adults intervened until the bus arrived to take the children to school. WDFW Officers responded to the scene.

There Was Yet Another Human-Coyote Incident the Day Before

On Monday March 10, WDFW Officers were made aware of an incident that occurred on Friday March 7, near the Tyee Middle School in Bellevue. A coyote grabbed a backpack that had been placed on the sidewalk and ran into the nearby bushes. The student had placed her backpack on the sidewalk after school while she waited to be picked up by a parent.

It's Believed the Same Coyotes were Involved in All These Incidents

There were also reports of attacks the previous week. On Friday, March 7th, a man was bit in the leg in his garage in the Factoria area of Bellevue. And on Thursday, March 6th, another report was made in the Norwood Village neighborhood of Bellevue.

Around 5:15 a.m. that morning, a woman was sitting on her back patio when a coyote approached from behind and bit her leg. The woman was able to get inside her residence as the coyote pursued her. The woman later went to a nearby hospital to be treated for her minor injuries. Fish and Wildlife Officers responded to the scene later that afternoon and were unable to locate the coyote.

