The Washington resident who was undergoing treatment for H5N5 avian influenza died from complications of the disease.

Testing at the UW Medicine Clinical Virology Lab identified the virus as H5N5, making this the first recorded infection with this variant in a person globally. The result was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to a statement from the Washington State Department of Health, the person was an older adult with underlying health conditions. The person had a backyard of mixed domestic birds. People who had exposure to this flock of birds and environment are being monitored for symptoms.

Avian influenza is a disease caused by influenza type A viruses, which can be deadly to odomestic birds, such as chickens and turkeys. On rare occasions, avian influenza can infect people.

People With Backyard Poultry Should Avoid Contact With Sick Birds and Report Illness.

Illness in poultry should be reported to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) by calling 1-800-606-3056. or reporting online. Veterinarians should report sick or dead domestic animals or livestock suspected of having avian influenza to WSDA.

Always avoid contact with sick or dead wild birds or other animals and report them to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. NEVER touch or allow your pets near dead birds or other wildlife.

It is especially important that people who may have exposure to domestic or wild birds get a seasonal flu vaccine. While the seasonal flu vaccine will not prevent bird flu infection, it reduces the risk of becoming sick with both human and avian influenza viruses at the same time.

