Hunting season and wildfire season collide every fall in the Pacific Northwest, and BLM officials say responsible behavior on public lands has never mattered more.

As fire restrictions remain in place in through September 30 in Washington, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) officials are reminding visitors on all public land to exercise extreme caution. Burn bans and campfire restrictions also remain active in multiple Oregon counties. Follow fire restrictions and closures to help prevent additional wildfires.

More Than 2.5 Million Acres Have Burned Across the Northwest

“As National Shooting Sports Month draws to a close and we make our way into hunting season, we especially want to thank hunters for being responsible stewards of public lands,” said Kyle Hensley, Prineville District Manager for the BLM. "Hunting season and wildfire season overlap in the Pacific Northwest, and we can all work together to keep each other, and our shared public lands, safe.”

Read More: Why Washington Is Adding 16 More Wildlife Crossings at I-90

Restrictions and Closures Are Activated Only When and Where Necessary

Over 99% of BLM lands are open for recreation, nationwide. Land managers put restrictions and closures in place for public safety. Specific restrictions vary by location based on fire danger, fuel moisture, and weather conditions.

Visitors to BLM Public Lands Are Urged to Check Local Restrictions and Closures

"Please follow local restrictions to the letter," said Jeff Fedrizzi, Assistant Chief of Operations for the U.S. Wildland Fire Service Pacific Northwest Geographic Area. "Preventing even one human-caused wildfire makes a difference for our firefighters and our communities."

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For more information regarding seasonal fire restrictions and closures, please visit www.blm.gov/orwafire.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn