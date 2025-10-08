Stemilt Growers is laying off over 1,500 workers, but officials say only seasonal workers are impacted.

Layoff Scope & Affected Workforce

Get our free mobile app

A notification issued by the Employment Security Office Tuesday showed the fruit company plans to lay off 1,561 H2A seasonal workers next month. The company said, due to recent changes to Washington's Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, Stimilt provided advance notice.

Routine Seasonal Practice vs. New Timing

Marketing Director Brianna Shales said this is a routine layoff, and it happens every year. The only difference is in the timing, as the company decided to provide the notices nearly a month and a half in advance.

"This routine action in no way affects Stemilt’s ability to pack and ship World Famous Fruit. We are proud to say 96% of Stemilt’s H2A workforce returns on a yearly basis to play an essential role in making World Famous Fruit possible," Shales said. "We are so grateful for their hard work, and we’re happy to provide free primary healthcare and prescriptions throughout their time at Stemilt. We look forward to seeing them next season."

Operational Impact & Staff Protections

The family-owned company employs 1,600 people year-round and employs about 4,000 during cherry season.

Stemilt's main headquarters, the Fresh Center, is located in Wenatchee. Stemilt has two packing facilities in Wenatchee and one cherry packing facility in Stockton, California.