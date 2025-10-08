Douglas County and the City of East Wenatchee are looking for public input on two plans to make streets and sidewalks safer.

What the Safety Action Plan Covers

The Safety Action Plan focuses on developing a transportation system so everyone can walk, bike, and drive safely, while the ADA Transition Plan focuses on making transportation accessible for people with disabilities.

What Residents Will Be Asked

The survey asks participants where they think driver, pedestrian, and biker safety can be improved, and asks to prioritize the amount of money they think the City or County should spend on different areas.

The survey is part of the "Vision Zero" campaign, which aims for zero fatalities or severe injuries on roads for all modes of transportation.

You can view the survey when you click here.