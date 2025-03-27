Off the Grid in WA: Escape to the Most Secluded Town in the Lower 48

Stehekin, Washington, is considered one of the most remote towns in the lower 48 of the United States. Located in the North Cascades off Lake Chelan, the town is completely shut off from the world—you can’t drive there, so you have to get creative!

How do people get to Stehekin, Washington?

There are three ways you can get to Stehekin: by boat, via the Lady of the Lake ferry that runs from Chelan, by floatplane (the flight is about 30 minutes total), or for the adventurous type, you can use your feet and hike in using the Pacific Crest Trail or other paths.

No matter how you choose to get to Stehekin, it's beautiful, but don’t expect to find all your modern-day amenities. There is a main road about 12 miles long that begins from the landing dock and continues by the famous Stehekin bakery and the historic Buckner Orchard.

How many people live in Stehekin, Washington?

The population of Stehekin varies, with less than 100 residents living there year-round. That number swells during the spring and summer months. Residents use solar power and generators to keep the lights on. If you want to remain connected to life outside of Stehekin, you'd better bring your Starlink satellite internet service.

What things can you do in Stehekin, Washington?

One thing is for certain: you feel completely disconnected from the hustle and bustle of life. They do have a small store and a few other businesses: bike rentals, a pastry shop, lodges, a restaurant, and a post office! If you like the outdoors and hiking, this will be a dream trip for you. Other activities include swimming, biking, kayaking, and fishing. You can also hop aboard the shuttle to Rainbow Falls.

Alaska holds the record for a state with the most remote towns in the U.S., but Stehekin is absolutely one of the most isolated spots in the lower 48 states. To learn more about Stehekin - “where no roads can take you” - and how to book a trip, go to their website! Yes, they’re small, but popular enough to have a website. The YouTube channel, iambrlynn, has an amazing video of the hike to Stehekin and all the things to do there. Check it out below.