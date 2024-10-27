Urgent Recall of Costco Chicken & Salmon Products Linked to Listeria
Costco is recalling more food products due to fears of possible listeria contamination.
The move comes as part of a larger recall of ready-to-eat chicken and other meat sold in grocery stores across the nation. Some ready-made meal kits and salmon could be contaminated with listeria.
The most recent Costco recall includes the following products:
• Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara
• Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portabello Mushroom Sauce
• Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon
• Readywise 110 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket
• Red's Southwestern Grill Chicken Mini Burritos
• El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos
Costco notified customers about the recall of Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara and Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portobello Mushroom Sauce in a letter.
Also, Acme Smoked Fish Corp. issued a voluntary recall for certain packages of smoked salmon sold under Costco's Kirkland Signature brand. Letters were sent to Costco members who purchased the salmon between October 9th and October 13th. The chicken products were sold from September to October 2024.
People are urged NOT to consume the products. Costco is offering full refunds to people who purchased the products.
Days earlier, TreeHouse Foods recalled frozen waffle products from grocery stores due to possible listeria contamination.
Listeria poisoning is considered a serious condition and can be dangerous or life-threatening, especially to older adults, people with weak immune systems, and those who are pregnant. People in higher risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms should seek medical care.
