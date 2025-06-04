There are new parking restrictions along Olalla Canyon and Nahahum Canyon Roads amid a surge in hikers visiting the Olalla Canyon Ridge Trailhead.

Get our free mobile app

The balsamroot bloom this spring has produced a significant amount of flowers in the area which has drawn a higher than usual amount of hikers.

Chelan County commisioners approved a year-round parking restriction along the two roads. Chelan County Public Works previously installed a temporary no-parking sign on both roads, but the restriction is now permanent and applies 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There will also be a new permanent no-parking sign at the bottom of each road.

Visitors may still use the trailhead parking, but parking on the road is strictly prohibited.

The U.S. Forest Service owns the road and has been working with the county to address the issue. Commissioners passed the resolution unanimously. Violating the no-parking rule carries a $100 fine under county code.